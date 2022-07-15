Angry AOC Admits Capitol Police Held the Doors Wide Open on January 6

Earlier Thursday, The Gateway Pundit reported that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) had an epic meltdown after she was heckled by comedian Alex Stein on the Capitol steps. Ocasio-Cortez wrote that she wanted to “deck” Stein. Later she spoke to a reporter and posted a streaming video about the incident where she accused Capitol Police officers of conspiring with the January 6th rioters.

Ocasio-Cortez argued to Wu, saying police rousted Stein after pressure from her and House (Democrat) leadership, “FYI we had to escalate to House leadership to get them to stop him and run his info. They did not until members intervened and pressed them to.”