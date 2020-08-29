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Film Maker Millie Weaver Arrested Same Day ‘Shadow Gate’ Documentary Released
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61 views • August 29, 2020
Conservative filmmaker, Millie Weaver was arrested at her home in northeastern Ohio hours before she was scheduled to debut her new documentary called Shadow Gate on YouTube. Weaver claimed she had uncovered a plot, orchestrated by both major political parties, against President Donald Trump and that the documentary would explain how it all worked.
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