4-Ingredient Almond Butter Energy Bars
2 cups HRS Organic Almonds (yields 1 cup butter)

2 tbsp HRS Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

1 cup dates (soaked in hot water for 30 minutes)

2 tablespoons HRS Organic Bee Pollen


1. To make almond butter, blend the raw almonds for 10 minutes.

Stop the processor every 2-3 minutes and scrape the sides.

2. Add in coconut oil and dates, process just until combined.

3. Press mixture evenly into a pan.

4. Sprinkle with bee pollen.

