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After the Trump-Biden debate fiasco, it’s important not to waste your vote! With Steve Dasbach - Dir. Jorgensen Libertarian presidential campaign
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13 views • October 08, 2020
One of the best things for the LP’s chances happened with the Trump-Biden debate: The chaos that turned off voters. More than ever they might listen to the candidate sitting ready in 3rd place in the polls.
Why is the Libertarian Party important? Steve Dasbach ran the party decades ago and knows all the arguments both for and against wasting one’s vote. But maybe the truly wasted vote is for candidates in whom one truly doesn’t believe?
Why is the Libertarian Party important? Steve Dasbach ran the party decades ago and knows all the arguments both for and against wasting one’s vote. But maybe the truly wasted vote is for candidates in whom one truly doesn’t believe?
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