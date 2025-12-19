Sarah Stalker - Walz Blames White People - White Pandemic

Kentucky lawmaker sparks firestorm for saying she doesn't feel good about being white





A Kentucky Democrat went viral this week after admitting she felt guilty about her skin color in a speech defending diversity, equity and inclusion programs in public schools.





"I'm going to be honest," state Rep. Sarah Stalker said during a meeting of the Kentucky General Assembly's Interim Joint Committee on Education Tuesday. "I don't feel good about being White every day, for a lot of reasons."





https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/kentucky-lawmaker-sparks-firestorm-for-saying-she-doesnt-feel-good-about-being-white/ar-AA1SaHtx









Tim Walz Under Fire For Blaming White Men Over Somali Fraud Scandal





Governor Tim Walz’s remarks regarding the fraud scandal involving the Somali community in Minnesota have stirred significant controversy. The governor pinned the blame on “white men,” asserting that they should be held accountable for their actions. This statement comes as the state grapples with revelations about a fraudulent scheme that may have cost taxpayers up to $1 billion, primarily affecting the Somali population.





https://patriotfetch.com/2025/12/tim-walz-somali-community-fraud-scandal-responsibility-accountability/









University Site Warns of “Whiteness Pandemic” Urges ‘Re-education’





The University of Minnesota’s “Culture and Family Lab” has a website page warning against a “whiteness pandemic” and offering advice and resources to “halt and reverse” the issue.





The “Whiteness Pandemic” is defined as, “Whiteness refers to culture not biology” and “features colorblindness, passivity, and White fragility, which are all covert expressions of racism common in the United States.”





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/11/university-site-warns-whiteness-pandemic-urges-re-education/









Democrat Running for U.S. Senate in Maine Supports ‘Giving Land Back’ to Indigenous People





Graham Platner, the Democrat running for U.S. Senate in Maine recently said during a streaming session that he supports giving land back to indigenous people in his state.





Platner has been under fire in recent months after it was revealed that he had an actual Nazi tattoo on his chest. Since then, he has been running on a slightly lower profile, waiting for that news cycle to blow over.





His comments on indigenous people and land is a perfect example of progressive virtue signaling. He has to show Democrat base voters that he is as radically far left as they are.





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/12/democrat-running-u-s-senate-maine-supports-giving/









Ford Retreats from Electric Vehicle Push amid Unprecedented Losses





Ford Motor Co. has just slammed the brakes on its electric vehicle (EV) ambitions with a staggering $19.5 billion write-down.





The automaker has now announced a strategic pivot away from its struggling EV division, racking up a historic impairment charge.





Instead, Ford will now be refocusing on gas-powered vehicles, hybrids, and plug-in hybrids to stem the bleeding, Breitbart reported.





This isn’t just a minor detour, however, as it marks the biggest financial hit ever taken by a Detroit automaker, reflecting a staggering $13 billion in losses for Ford’s EV segment since 2023.





https://slaynews.com/news/ford-retreats-from-electric-vehicle-push-amid-unprecedented-losses/









Carney makes identical announcement to Chinese chairman Xi





https://www.westernstandard.news/news/watch-carney-makes-identical-announcement-to-chinese-chairman-xi/62396