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The New Normal: Welcome To 'The New Normal' Part 2 - Fires and Statistics [26.07.2021]
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30 views • July 28, 2021
Zahid Lamaan - 16 hours ago (edited):
Hey! I am shocked how this high quality informative videos don't get enough view.....The people have truly lost control of their information.
Welcome to the new normal - a series about the pandemic, the cultural revolution taking place in the west, and the changes being made in anticipation for the Great Reset. Part two goes over the wildfires from last year, their potential cause, and a possible solution to, at least, alleviate the yearly season; a few statistics and inconsistencies about the virus itself. A broader video about the statistics is being made because I didn't want to cram it all into this one.
9 views Jul 26, 2021
The New Normal
https://youtu.be/KiI7Z6TkA7k
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCw2-IcJpEdBEtM0vdn2b8zw
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/czNng3lrEnRy/
https://rumble.com/c/c-484547
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxBSb8GfUdADIoCg6VFqNKg
https://emergent.news
https://twitter.com/thewokenpc
Hey! I am shocked how this high quality informative videos don't get enough view.....The people have truly lost control of their information.
Welcome to the new normal - a series about the pandemic, the cultural revolution taking place in the west, and the changes being made in anticipation for the Great Reset. Part two goes over the wildfires from last year, their potential cause, and a possible solution to, at least, alleviate the yearly season; a few statistics and inconsistencies about the virus itself. A broader video about the statistics is being made because I didn't want to cram it all into this one.
9 views Jul 26, 2021
The New Normal
https://youtu.be/KiI7Z6TkA7k
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCw2-IcJpEdBEtM0vdn2b8zw
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/czNng3lrEnRy/
https://rumble.com/c/c-484547
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxBSb8GfUdADIoCg6VFqNKg
https://emergent.news
https://twitter.com/thewokenpc
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