The Book of Revelation - Part 27 - "The Harvest of the Earth"- Expository Reading

Revelation 14:14-20 NLT

Then I saw a white cloud, and seated on the cloud was someone like the Son of Man. He had a gold crown on his head and a sharp sickle in his hand. [15] Then another angel came from the Temple and shouted to the one sitting on the cloud, "Swing the sickle, for the time of harvest has come; the crop on earth is ripe." [16] So the one sitting on the cloud swung his sickle over the earth, and the whole earth was harvested. [17] After that, another angel came from the Temple in heaven, and he also had a sharp sickle. [18] Then another angel, who had power to destroy with fire, came from the altar. He shouted to the angel with the sharp sickle, "Swing your sickle now to gather the clusters of grapes from the vines of the earth, for they are ripe for judgment." [19] So the angel swung his sickle over the earth and loaded the grapes into the great winepress of God's wrath. [20] The grapes were trampled in the winepress outside the city, and blood flowed from the winepress in a stream about 180 miles long and as high as a horse's bridle.