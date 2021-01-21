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Sometimes a liberal
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0 view • January 21, 2021
Episode #6
Under a communist system one of the first orders is to attack, re-program, or eliminate, even kill off, those who opposed the creation of the communist take-over. Soon after this The Party elite have many of those who helped this muscling-in procedure to be eliminated too as they know these types are easily fooled and helped bring about their take-over, and thus could be used again against this elite. The present example of these would be the simpletons of BLM & Anti-fa movements.
A dual competition [of choice between debt to a Central Bank or self-responsibility/self-governing]:- )
https://www.constitutioncenter.org/interactive-constitution/interpretation/amendment-xiv/clauses/700
https://payhip.com/duncanPhelps
Note: the cover photo is a rare bee that got impaled/caught like the Deep State 'election' is about.
Under a communist system one of the first orders is to attack, re-program, or eliminate, even kill off, those who opposed the creation of the communist take-over. Soon after this The Party elite have many of those who helped this muscling-in procedure to be eliminated too as they know these types are easily fooled and helped bring about their take-over, and thus could be used again against this elite. The present example of these would be the simpletons of BLM & Anti-fa movements.
A dual competition [of choice between debt to a Central Bank or self-responsibility/self-governing]:- )
https://www.constitutioncenter.org/interactive-constitution/interpretation/amendment-xiv/clauses/700
https://payhip.com/duncanPhelps
Note: the cover photo is a rare bee that got impaled/caught like the Deep State 'election' is about.
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