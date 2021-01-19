What Is He Talking About? Government DONT KNOW much about the JAB but say the entire world should take it.

Hancock Says:-

"The most difficult question that we don't yet have an answer to is how much the vaccine protects the most vulnerable groups, not just from catching Covid but also from serious disease and the degree of transmission you get from people who have caught Covid".



Matt Hancock. 19 Jan 2021



Also about when we will get our freedoms back he says it depends on 4 factors.



1, Deaths have got to go down (most being fabricated anyway)

2. NHS Pressure reduced

3. Jab roll out needs to be working

4. The other consideration is there isn't some new variant



"All viruses naturally mutate over time" so Matt Hancock wants to keep us permanently locked down THIS IS NOT ABOUT YOUR HEALTH IT IS ABOUT RUNNING THE ECONOMY DOWN AND ALL THE REST THAT GOES WITH WEF. AGENDA 21.