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HINDSIGHT IS 2020...HISTORY REPEATS ITSELF...AND WE NEVER LEARN...IT IS THE MODERN DARK AGES
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40 views • April 20, 2021
People trust their government who is stealing their freedom and their children and killing them with a fake vaccine. Yet they fear their family and neighbors who love and have helped them for years. Idiots.
Source: Shaking My Head Productions via Jim Crenshaw
Source: Shaking My Head Productions via Jim Crenshaw
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