Operation of the Fatah-1 MLRS with high-precision missiles Pakistani army on targets in Indian territory - part 2 Video from last night.

Pakistan has endangered civilians and religious sites with drone attacks, the Indian Defense Ministry's public relations department said.

It noted that Pakistani authorities attacked the Shambhu temple and residential areas in Jammu.

Announcing a U.S.-Brokered Ceasefire between India and Pakistan

Press Statement

Marco Rubio, Secretary of State

May 10, 2025

https://www.state.gov/releases/office-of-the-spokesperson/2025/05/announcing-a-u-s-brokered-ceasefire-between-india-and-pakistan/?utm_source=homepage&utm_medium=news_bar&utm_campaign=india-pakistan

