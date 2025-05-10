© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Operation of the Fatah-1 MLRS with high-precision missiles Pakistani army on targets in Indian territory - part 2 Video from last night.
INFO UPDATE: Ceasefire, coordinated by Rubio, updated below.
⚡️India and Pakistan have agreed to end hostilities, US President Donald
Adding more:
Pakistan has endangered civilians and religious sites with drone attacks, the Indian Defense Ministry's public relations department said.
It noted that Pakistani authorities attacked the Shambhu temple and residential areas in Jammu.
Adding:
INFO UPDATE: Ceasefire, coordinated by Rubio, updated below.
⚡️India and Pakistan have agreed to end hostilities, US President Donald
Announcing a U.S.-Brokered Ceasefire between India and Pakistan
Press Statement
Marco Rubio, Secretary of State
May 10, 2025
https://www.state.gov/releases/office-of-the-spokesperson/2025/05/announcing-a-u-s-brokered-ceasefire-between-india-and-pakistan/?utm_source=homepage&utm_medium=news_bar&utm_campaign=india-pakistan