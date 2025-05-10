BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Operation of the Fatah-1 MLRS with high-precision missiles Pakistani army on targets in Indian territory - part 2
Operation of the Fatah-1 MLRS with high-precision missiles Pakistani army on targets in Indian territory - part 2   Video from last night.

INFO UPDATE: Ceasefire, coordinated by Rubio, updated below.

⚡️India and Pakistan have agreed to end hostilities, US President Donald

Adding more:

Pakistan has endangered civilians and religious sites with drone attacks, the Indian Defense Ministry's public relations department said. 

It noted that Pakistani authorities attacked the Shambhu temple and residential areas in Jammu.

Adding: 

INFO UPDATE: Ceasefire, coordinated by Rubio, updated below.

⚡️India and Pakistan have agreed to end hostilities, US President Donald

Announcing a U.S.-Brokered Ceasefire between India and Pakistan

Press Statement

Marco Rubio, Secretary of State

May 10, 2025

https://www.state.gov/releases/office-of-the-spokesperson/2025/05/announcing-a-u-s-brokered-ceasefire-between-india-and-pakistan/?utm_source=homepage&utm_medium=news_bar&utm_campaign=india-pakistan

