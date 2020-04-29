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Doctor explains the COVID19 deception
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81 views • April 29, 2020
Covid 19 is actually an existing exosome found in us all.
Source Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4sHqJaSZvHs
RFB YT channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcDC6kQcOgMw1fNTwgiBn_Q
Dr. Andrew Kaufman YT channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV7v2cvSnrJ9Qyz36cW1Ftw
Source Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4sHqJaSZvHs
RFB YT channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcDC6kQcOgMw1fNTwgiBn_Q
Dr. Andrew Kaufman YT channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV7v2cvSnrJ9Qyz36cW1Ftw
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