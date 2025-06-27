BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Individuality vs Personality, Are Miscarried Souls Self-Aware? Are We Self-Aware Before Incarnation? Type of Personalities and Emotional Injuries, Zodiac Came from Spirits, Twins – Are They Soulmates?
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
FULL ORIGINAL:

https://youtu.be/LLyXne9blKU

20080713 The Human Soul - Emotional Clearing S2P1


Cut:

2h19m21s - 2h25m18s


DIVINE TRUTH:

Divine Truth Website: https://www.divinetruth.com

Mary's Blog: https://mary.divinetruth.com

God’s Way: https://blog.godsway.net/

Divine Truth Events: https://events.humanitix.com/host/divinetruth

Donate: https://www.divinetruth.com/sites/main/en/index.htm#donate.htm


Official Divine Truth Downloads:

https://uspub00.divinetruth.com/

https://uspub01.divinetruth.com/

***********************************



“ANYTHING THAT PROFILES YOU GENERALLY DOES NOT ALLOW FOR YOUR EXPRESSION OF FREE WILL. IN OTHER WORDS, IT DOESN’T ALLOW YOU TO CHANGE WHO YOU ARE. AND GOD GAVE YOU FREE WILL, SO THEREFORE GOD GAVE YOU THE ABILITY TO ALSO CHANGE WHO YOU ARE.”

@ 2h22m40s


“YOU ARE DEFINED BY THE EMOTIONS THAT EXIST IN YOUR SOUL AND THE PERSONALITY MIXED WITH THE PERSONALITY THAT GOD GAVE YOU.”

@ 2h23m17s


twinsincarnationsoul foodsoulmatesdivine love pathsoul condition6th sphere spiritstrue spiritualityreincarnated jesussoul searchsoul developmentfeel everythingsoul transformation with godspirit world and afterlifedriven by truth not feardesigned by godprecious child of godsoul awakeningi want to know everythingfree will choiceindividuality vs personalityselfawaremiscarried and selfawareunique personalityzodiac came from spirits
