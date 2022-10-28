Create New Account
Peruvian Court Names Bill Gates, Rockefeller & Soros as Criminal Elite Responsible for Covid-19
Per Argentine news reporter Veronic Ressia, the court said there is no way they could have predicted the pandemic so accurately (Event 201) without having detailed knowledge beforehand.


"It's all very suspicious because in this drill at the John Hopkins University, they had even planned how they were going to count the number of people and how they were going to handle the media."


Source:

https://rumble.com/v1q7ti6-court-in-peru-ruled-that-covid-19-is-created-by-financial-elite.html

