Peruvian Court Names Bill Gates, Rockefeller & Soros as Criminal Elite Responsible for Covid-19
Per Argentine news reporter Veronic Ressia, the court said there is no way they could have predicted the pandemic so accurately (Event 201) without having detailed knowledge beforehand.
"It's all very suspicious because in this drill at the John Hopkins University, they had even planned how they were going to count the number of people and how they were going to handle the media."
Source:
https://rumble.com/v1q7ti6-court-in-peru-ruled-that-covid-19-is-created-by-financial-elite.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.