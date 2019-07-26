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O discurso + importante da história John Kennedy revela os Iluminatti The most important speech in history Fora Globo
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60 views • July 26, 2019
O discurso mais importante da história da humanidade que deveria ser passado em todas as escolas do Mundo e jamais deverá ser esquecido , pois ele pagou com sua própria vida meses depois , por expor tais fatos que estavam ocultos para a maioria do povo e que ainda hoje continuam na tentativa de escondelos.
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