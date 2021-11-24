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Circles Within Circles, Whose Behind the Green Screen Curtains!?!
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161 views • November 24, 2021
This weeks episode pt. 1 of two part series we will Focus
On the government and it’s Obsession on finding the perfect method of “MIND CONTROL”
We will look at the history where it begins with MK Ultra (Sidney Gottlieb), to George Hunter White (MIDNIGHT CLIMAX).
As we gather details From DARPA ( Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) and their further involvement in the push for mind control.
Join Hips News as we follow the rabbit down the hole.
On the government and it’s Obsession on finding the perfect method of “MIND CONTROL”
We will look at the history where it begins with MK Ultra (Sidney Gottlieb), to George Hunter White (MIDNIGHT CLIMAX).
As we gather details From DARPA ( Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) and their further involvement in the push for mind control.
Join Hips News as we follow the rabbit down the hole.
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