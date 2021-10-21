THE TALPIOT PROGRAM

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totenkopfelite
Narrated by Brendon O'Connell
A must watch also is this https://www.bitchute.com/video/rPKqZ5b3Haji/ to bring us all up to higher level of understanding. Thanks for watching good Folk. ( if it still fails to upload please report to BitChute moderators. Thanks for your time in doing so )
Strangely )ewtube still allows this to be seen so why not BitChute ? Watch it here on )ewtube .https://youtu.be/9ILOoKWJOjo