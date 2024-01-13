Create New Account
Ep. 64: America's Power Grid
At some point America’s power grid will fail.

What happens then?

Dennis Quaid on a risk the government seems to be ignoring.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 13 January 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/the-tucker-carlson-encounter-dennis-quaid/

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1746215532833947700

