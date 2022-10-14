RFK Jr: "The Media Is an Extension of the Pharmaceutical Industry"

RFK Jr: "75% of advertising revenues now on the mainstream media are now coming from pharma — and that ratio is even higher for the evening news."
"Anderson Cooper has a $12 million a year annual salary. Well, 10 million of that is coming from Pfizer. So his boss is not CNN; his boss is Pfizer."
