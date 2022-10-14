Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
RFK Jr: "The Media Is an Extension of the Pharmaceutical Industry"
65 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published a month ago |
Shop now

RFK Jr: "75% of advertising revenues now on the mainstream media are now coming from pharma — and that ratio is even higher for the evening news."

"Anderson Cooper has a $12 million a year annual salary. Well, 10 million of that is coming from Pfizer. So his boss is not CNN; his boss is Pfizer."

Full Interview: https://tinyurl.com/RFK-Rose 

Keywords
big pharmamainstream mediapfizerrobert kennedy jrplandemic

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket