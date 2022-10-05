Episode 177: Epigenetics Can Be Causing Inflammation And Weight Gain with Annie Bush

Can your genes be making you fat? Short answer yes. Your genetic makeup can determine what you need to eat, how much and what type of exercise is best for you.
Genetic makeup can also determine what disease we are predisposed to BUT NOT destined to get. We can change the outcome if we understand epigenetics.
Annie Bush and Dr. Deb share a conversation about biohacking your genes using safe and effective lifestyle changes. But first you must know your genetic make up and then you can hack it.
Do not miss these highlights:
