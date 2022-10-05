Episode 177: Epigenetics Can Be Causing Inflammation And Weight Gain with Annie Bush

Can your genes be making you fat? Short answer yes. Your genetic makeup can determine what you need to eat, how much and what type of exercise is best for you.

Genetic makeup can also determine what disease we are predisposed to BUT NOT destined to get. We can change the outcome if we understand epigenetics.

Annie Bush and Dr. Deb share a conversation about biohacking your genes using safe and effective lifestyle changes. But first you must know your genetic make up and then you can hack it.

Do not miss these highlights:

use your genetics to develop that optimal health program for you specifically

it is your environment, the foods you eat, the things you drink, and the toxins that you’re exposed to, that determine which genes get switched on and which ones stay switched off.

Annie’s personal story of how she went from the legal world to health and wellness and to cognitive decline

Younger cases of cognitive decline are due to a toxic root case

People don’t understand about things like mold and heavy metals. Unless you affirmatively detox that mold out of you, it stays in your body

The importance of genetics and how it should just be your blueprint for life.

The effect how quick or how slowly metabolizing caffeine will have on a person

Difference between 23andMe and 3×4 genetics

When you’re having trouble with that conversion you can take exogenous ketones, which means outside the body in a drink, like in a powder that is already been converted is already in that beta hydroxybutyrate form.

Stem cells activation technology patches