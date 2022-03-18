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Dennis Prager: Children Are Being Sacrificed on the Altar of Safety
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3 views • March 18, 2022
Dennis Prager: Children Are Being Sacrificed on the Altar of Safety
“Sweden sent all their kids to school for two years; not one kid died. But it was irrelevant to Americans who, like sheep, ruined their child’s lives. That is how bad totalitarianism is: people will sacrifice their children to the state. Child sacrifice did not end in ancient Canaan.”
“Sweden sent all their kids to school for two years; not one kid died. But it was irrelevant to Americans who, like sheep, ruined their child’s lives. That is how bad totalitarianism is: people will sacrifice their children to the state. Child sacrifice did not end in ancient Canaan.”
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