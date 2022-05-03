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EVIDENCE of LIES & DECEPTION of CDC, FDA, WHO & US Health Officials for Years on COVID & Flu
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74 views • May 03, 2022
35 Nation Mask Study Finds Higher Mortality/Transmission. Evidence of marketing schemes designed to fake numbers to promote vaccines.
All Video Source Links Can Be Found Here At The Last American Vagabond:
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/35-nation-mask-study-finds-higher-mortality-transmission-ukraine-admits-ghost-kyiv-made-up
All Video Source Links Can Be Found Here At The Last American Vagabond:
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/35-nation-mask-study-finds-higher-mortality-transmission-ukraine-admits-ghost-kyiv-made-up
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