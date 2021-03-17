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FULL SHOW: Bombshell: Doctor Warns COVID Vaccine Dangerous Experimental Gene Therapy
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141 views • March 17, 2021
In an incredible video report, Houston Dr. Steven Hotze explains that the American people have been lied to about COVID and the COVID vaccine, saying manufacturers of the vaccine and the media have been lying and that it is not a vaccine and more dangerous than getting COVID. The massive lie of the Washington Post continues to be exposed as the fake news it is for the giant lie they published about a phone call Trump made. Award winning filmmaker, Amanda Milius, discusses the success of her latest documentary as well as what the future holds for conservatives in the film industry. Patrick Howley joins to discuss the latest news including the shooting of Asian Massage Parlors in Atlanta and the media response to it.
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