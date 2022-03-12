© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Totalitarianism or the choice of an heroic life, interview by Pierre Barnerias - A. Bilheran 09 2020
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • March 12, 2022
Playlist of English Ariane Bilheran : https://www.brighteon.com/watch/ce8699bc-33e5-4c0d-83dc-c8f286d7f066?index=1
" Interview of Ariane Bilheran (Ph. D in psychopathology) by Pierre Barnérias, producer of "HOLD UP: Return to Chaos", a French controversial documentary about the sanitary world-wide crisis of 2020.
She talks about the mark of totalitarianism and the choice of an heroic life to free ourselves from tyrans .
Pour aider aux traductions anglaises et sous-titres :
Thank you for supporting the work of translation and subtitles editing :
Abonnez-vous et supportez la chaîne youtube suivante :
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHe3x4hQbpW79LOlmeyVIWA
Faites un don :
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=XTM7BK2MYJ6R8
https://www.patreon.com/thetranslationbridge "
" Interview of Ariane Bilheran (Ph. D in psychopathology) by Pierre Barnérias, producer of "HOLD UP: Return to Chaos", a French controversial documentary about the sanitary world-wide crisis of 2020.
She talks about the mark of totalitarianism and the choice of an heroic life to free ourselves from tyrans .
Pour aider aux traductions anglaises et sous-titres :
Thank you for supporting the work of translation and subtitles editing :
Abonnez-vous et supportez la chaîne youtube suivante :
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHe3x4hQbpW79LOlmeyVIWA
Faites un don :
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=XTM7BK2MYJ6R8
https://www.patreon.com/thetranslationbridge "
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.