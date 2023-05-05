EPOCH TV | Billionaire Who Bought Epstein’s Notorious Island Revealed

EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Josh Philipp
Billionaire Who Bought Epstein’s Notorious Island Revealed
The two Caribbean islands that formerly belonged to now-deceased sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein have been sold. The islands, known for their bizarre structures, were initially listed at $125 million, but sold for $60 million to the founder of a private equity firm that has new plans for construction.
Meanwhile, new details are emerging on who Epstein was meeting with before his death. Wall Street Journal obtained new records, including Epstein’s personal calendar, which exposes the names and dates of meetings with various public figures.
Also, the U.S. military is facing a recruitment crisis, and they’re turning to drag to get numbers up.
In this episode of Crossroads, we’ll discuss these stories and others.
https://www.theepochtimes.com/billionaire-who-bought-epsteins-notorious-island-revealed_5243137.html?&utm_medium=Crossroads&utm_source=SocialM&utm_campaign=NotoriousIsland&utm_content=05-04-2023
