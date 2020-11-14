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🍁❄⛄🐦🍁Already CANADIAN Snow!! So BEAUTIFUL! 🤩| Berkeley Chefs
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2 views • November 14, 2020
Welcome back! It's already snowing and it looks so nice! In this video, a cute squirrel will be in it. Don't forget to share it with others!!
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▶ ~ Please watch ~ 3 BENEFITS OF DRAGON FRUIT and how to prepare it: https://youtu.be/CDg6XGwZ3cI
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If you like this video leave us a comment below about what you want us to make!
Thanks for your support and encouragement and don't forget to share it with others!
#Berkeleychefs #snow #canadiansnow
▶ Make sure to subscribe and hit the bell🔔: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
▶ Join our list: https:berkeleychefs.com/jointhelist
▶ ~ Please watch ~ 3 BENEFITS OF DRAGON FRUIT and how to prepare it: https://youtu.be/CDg6XGwZ3cI
Support us at: https://subscribestar.com/berkeleychefs
If you like this video leave us a comment below about what you want us to make!
Thanks for your support and encouragement and don't forget to share it with others!
#Berkeleychefs #snow #canadiansnow
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