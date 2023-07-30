Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
DINOSAURS GRAZING
channel image
The John Stone Club
17 Subscribers
86 views
Published Yesterday

In which your correspondent assumes the role of farm hand to the terrible lizards of the Anthropocene.

First published at 13:52 UTC on July 28th, 2023.

Keywords
freedomhomesteadingfarmhomesteadchickensfarmingsovereignoff gridself sufficiency

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket