God's Thoughts Toward Us-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-JULY 5 2023

During David's Testimony, He Goes Through How God is Omnipresent, Omnipotent, and Omniscient. The Conclusion David Draws is For God to Search His Heart and to Let Him Know Any Wickedness That May Dwell Inside. In Psalm 139, David Was Seeking Fellowship with the Lord, the Same as Described in I John 1 "Walking in the Light."
