Reasons To Bury Tea Bags In Your Garden

Reasons To Bury Tea Bags In Your GardenThere are so many different ways to reuse a teabag.Instead of throwing away your used tea bags, consider using them on your garden and house plants.1. Make Natural Compost:Use tea bags to make organic compost for your garden plants.2. Use Tea Bags as Fertilizer:Another way to utilize your used tea bags is use tea bags as fertilizer.3. Repel Pests:If you want a non-toxic way to repel pests, Simply brew a weak tea with old bags and use it to water your plants and also sprinkle on leaves.4. Tea Bags For Rose:Apply used tea grounds only on acid-loving plants, like rose roses and ferns.Visit our facebook page:Disclaimer: The materials and the information contained on Fast Remedy channel are provided for general and educational purposes only and do not constitute any legal, medical or other professional advice on any subject matter. None of the information on our videos is a substitute for a diagnosis and treatment by your health professional. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider prior to starting any new diet or treatment.