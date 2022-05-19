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SO I WAS MEASURING WEAPONIZED STREET LIGHT MICROWAVE RADIATION WHEN A WW2 BOMBER PLANE TURNED UP
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823 views • May 19, 2022
Wallingford, England May 2nd 2022...
I was measuring the RF emissions from secret antennas in the street lights on a footpath masquerading as photocell lights, when a WWII Lancaster bomber turned up and started circling me... 3 times..
Coincidence?
I was measuring the RF emissions from secret antennas in the street lights on a footpath masquerading as photocell lights, when a WWII Lancaster bomber turned up and started circling me... 3 times..
Coincidence?
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