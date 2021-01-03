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The Trail of Truth - COVID Facts and Fiction. MUST WATCH!
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103 views • January 03, 2021
What do we really know about vaccines? What do we really know about COVID-19? It's time to question.
Documentary film directed By Luke Alexander, featuring Jaclyn Dunne, Prof. Dolores Cahill, Dr Mohammed Adil, Louise Hampton, Nurse Carley Stewart. This documentary exposes the year-long COVID-19 hyperbole that we’ve been subject to.
Jaclyn Dunne has a strong position on vaccines, having researched this tirelessly over the last 12 years. As a parent, it’s your duty to be informed before you consent to ANY medical intervention on your children.
Prof. Dolores Cahill is an expert on virology, immunology, human health and human rights.
Dr Mohammed Adil is a 30 year NHS surgeon suspended because of his publicly aired concerns on the COVID response.
Louise Hampton is a NHS 111 consultant who was forced to resign for exposing the realities she was witnessing.
Carley Stewart is a care home nurse sacked for attending a human rights protest in her nurse's uniform.
THIS FILM IS DEDICATED TO ANYONE THAT HAS BEEN HARMED BY A VACCINE OR THE 2020 LOCKDOWNS.
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel by clicking on the red button and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
Documentary film directed By Luke Alexander, featuring Jaclyn Dunne, Prof. Dolores Cahill, Dr Mohammed Adil, Louise Hampton, Nurse Carley Stewart. This documentary exposes the year-long COVID-19 hyperbole that we’ve been subject to.
Jaclyn Dunne has a strong position on vaccines, having researched this tirelessly over the last 12 years. As a parent, it’s your duty to be informed before you consent to ANY medical intervention on your children.
Prof. Dolores Cahill is an expert on virology, immunology, human health and human rights.
Dr Mohammed Adil is a 30 year NHS surgeon suspended because of his publicly aired concerns on the COVID response.
Louise Hampton is a NHS 111 consultant who was forced to resign for exposing the realities she was witnessing.
Carley Stewart is a care home nurse sacked for attending a human rights protest in her nurse's uniform.
THIS FILM IS DEDICATED TO ANYONE THAT HAS BEEN HARMED BY A VACCINE OR THE 2020 LOCKDOWNS.
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel by clicking on the red button and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
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