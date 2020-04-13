Sunday with Charles – Phallus in Wonderland

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2019 saw elite human traffickers like NXVM, Epstein and others dragged out into the sunlight almost as quickly as their ringleaders were allegedly choked out in their jail cells. 2020 brought a conveniently timed Coronavirus outbreak from the standpoint of those at the business end of alleged grand jury indictments. Are Fake News media plays (social engineering campaigns) being used to sway public opinion and drive draconian policy changes that have superseded our constitutional rights and drawn us dangerously close to total tyrannical control by technocratic corporate overlords as predicted in Zbigniew Brzezinski’s “Between Two Ages”?
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