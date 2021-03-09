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Covid Vaccine Ingredients
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1305 views • March 09, 2021
This man is Stanley Plotkin, Godfather of v@ccines. He is also a consultant to Moderna. You know, one of the manufacturers of the Covid vax. He is under oath admitting to the use of fetal tissue from aborted babies in v@ccines. He also says he'll gladly go to hell for what he's done.
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