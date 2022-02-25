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'This Could Boil Over Into WW3' Warns Reporter in Ukraine
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350 views • February 25, 2022
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Patrick Lancaster of https://plnewstoday.onfastspring.com/Altmedia Joins The Alex Jones Show to expose the truth of the events in Ukraine as Russia ramps up military action.
Visit his YouTube page here: https://youtube.com/PatrickLancasterNewsToday
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Patrick Lancaster of https://plnewstoday.onfastspring.com/Altmedia Joins The Alex Jones Show to expose the truth of the events in Ukraine as Russia ramps up military action.
Visit his YouTube page here: https://youtube.com/PatrickLancasterNewsToday
Click here to get My Pillow Giza Dream Sheets 60% Off!
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