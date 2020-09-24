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PROPHETIC SIGNS SEP 24, 2020 - PILLARS OF STABILITY IN MIDDLE EAST?
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25 views • September 24, 2020
Egypt and UAE push to be ‘pillars of stability’ in Middle East …. Honduras to move embassy to Jerusalem by end of year …. In stunning reversal, CDC says it published new guidance on risks of ‘Airborne’ COVID-19 “In Error” …. As Democrats balk, Trump to make high court pick by Saturday
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