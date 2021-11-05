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UN Announces Plan To Vax Children without Parents consent
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130 views • November 05, 2021
1. English # 11 - Sweden Today Nov 4, 2021. A swedish friend in Manila makes videos every day about the madness in Sweden. He just started with english videos also.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oji0e4JTINQ
2. MORNING BREAKING NEWS November 4th, 2021 - Re-Education Camps for the Unvaccinated...Police First
https://www.brighteon.com/1c4127d5-9492-42dd-b512-5f022196d36b
3. UN Announces Plan To Vax Children without Parents consent
https://www.brighteon.com/5eb55d77-1aa0-4e6b-b1b3-622e2db133a3
4. FuneralDirector sees a lot of fridges full of dead babies.
https://www.brighteon.com/40d98220-7c11-4a72-80b3-9243266a9bb0
5. 1981 Film 'Early Warning' Exposed The New World Order
https://www.brighteon.com/f05182ae-edbd-45f3-aa11-d0c68811d149
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oji0e4JTINQ
2. MORNING BREAKING NEWS November 4th, 2021 - Re-Education Camps for the Unvaccinated...Police First
https://www.brighteon.com/1c4127d5-9492-42dd-b512-5f022196d36b
3. UN Announces Plan To Vax Children without Parents consent
https://www.brighteon.com/5eb55d77-1aa0-4e6b-b1b3-622e2db133a3
4. FuneralDirector sees a lot of fridges full of dead babies.
https://www.brighteon.com/40d98220-7c11-4a72-80b3-9243266a9bb0
5. 1981 Film 'Early Warning' Exposed The New World Order
https://www.brighteon.com/f05182ae-edbd-45f3-aa11-d0c68811d149
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665
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