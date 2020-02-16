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Mind Movie: “I Am Worthy... I Am Enough” with audio cues
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8 views • February 16, 2020
Mind Movie: “I Am Worthy... I Am Enough”
Version 3 With Audio Cues
From My Heart ❤️ to Your Heart ❤️
You Are Divine
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Credits
Compilation and Words: Philip Madeley, Sacred Heart VortexStock FootageVideezy
MusicComposer: Whitesand (Martynas Lau) Year: 2018 Title: Melody Of My Dreams
Inspiration Dr. Joe Dispenza, Marisa Peer, Jagruthi Subramanian
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How I made This:
I found free stock video on Videezy and converted them to GIF files using Video GIF Creator. I placed this into Powerpoint as images. I added the affirmations using the animation feature of Powerpoint to create the timing and edited slide transitions to create the timing flow. I found copyright free music on youtube and downloaded to MP3 which I placed in Powerpoint as the background music. I then exported as an MP4 video file.
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#IAMENOUGH #LOVE #AFFIRMATIONS #SELFLOVE #MARISAPEER #DRJOEDISPENZA #MINDMOVIE #KYLECEASE #GABRIELCOUSENS
Version 3 With Audio Cues
From My Heart ❤️ to Your Heart ❤️
You Are Divine
___
Credits
Compilation and Words: Philip Madeley, Sacred Heart VortexStock FootageVideezy
MusicComposer: Whitesand (Martynas Lau) Year: 2018 Title: Melody Of My Dreams
Inspiration Dr. Joe Dispenza, Marisa Peer, Jagruthi Subramanian
___
How I made This:
I found free stock video on Videezy and converted them to GIF files using Video GIF Creator. I placed this into Powerpoint as images. I added the affirmations using the animation feature of Powerpoint to create the timing and edited slide transitions to create the timing flow. I found copyright free music on youtube and downloaded to MP3 which I placed in Powerpoint as the background music. I then exported as an MP4 video file.
---
#IAMENOUGH #LOVE #AFFIRMATIONS #SELFLOVE #MARISAPEER #DRJOEDISPENZA #MINDMOVIE #KYLECEASE #GABRIELCOUSENS
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