© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Maddie de Garay - Age 12 in Pfizer COVID Vaccine Trial - Injured, Cast Aside, Ignored, Forgotten
Follow
0
Share
Report
88 views • November 03, 2021
Sen. Johnson Expert Panel on Federal Vaccine Mandates (November 2, 2021)
Full Panel Presentations Can Be Seen Here --> https://www.lewrockwell.com/political-theatre/sen-johnson-expert-panel-on-federal-vaccine-mandates/
Senator Ron Johnson and victim of vaccine injury Maddie de Garay continue the tragic story of those injured by COVID-19 vaccines. They, and even doctors who try to help them, are ignored, ridiculed, suppressed, mocked, and lied to. Most are those who formerly had full confidence in the COVID-19 vaccines, the Pharmaceutical companies, the government health agencies, and the promises made. They now want to be believed, helped, and to be sure others don't share their fate. Major media and Health Agencies are absent except to cast aspersion on Senator Johnson and his witnesses, rather than allow their voices to be heard.
List of Panel Presentations: https://www.ronjohnson.senate.gov/2021/10/media-advisory-sen-johnson-holds-expert-panel-on-federal-vaccine-mandates-and-vaccine-injuries
Full Panel Presentations Can Be Seen Here --> https://www.lewrockwell.com/political-theatre/sen-johnson-expert-panel-on-federal-vaccine-mandates/
Senator Ron Johnson and victim of vaccine injury Maddie de Garay continue the tragic story of those injured by COVID-19 vaccines. They, and even doctors who try to help them, are ignored, ridiculed, suppressed, mocked, and lied to. Most are those who formerly had full confidence in the COVID-19 vaccines, the Pharmaceutical companies, the government health agencies, and the promises made. They now want to be believed, helped, and to be sure others don't share their fate. Major media and Health Agencies are absent except to cast aspersion on Senator Johnson and his witnesses, rather than allow their voices to be heard.
List of Panel Presentations: https://www.ronjohnson.senate.gov/2021/10/media-advisory-sen-johnson-holds-expert-panel-on-federal-vaccine-mandates-and-vaccine-injuries
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.