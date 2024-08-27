Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - August 26, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2364 - Why is the telegram CEO arrested? -What is the agenda when news reporters and politicians are told what to say? -Why was a teacher suspended and terminated and now school board has to pay him back pay? -Why is ivermectin being attacked again? -How important are supplements and healthy foods for brain functioning? -Are modern foods to be blamed for the higher rates of cancer? -Why is ultra pasteurized milk toxic for the body? -What is one of the top supplements, and what’s its role for the heart?