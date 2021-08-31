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Israel is the world’s booster laboratory
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312 views • August 31, 2021
This is the definition of insanity. It is obvious that the vaccine decimates your immune system rendering the vaccinated immunocompromised so now they have been talked into finishing the job by taking the booster “vaccine”. The first two did not work, so they are taking the third. It took some word gymnastics but the leaders with the help of the propaganda and media was able to trick the Israeli people into health destruction, finishing the job that was attempted in World War II.
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