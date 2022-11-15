Create New Account
Globalists Push Mass Suicide
163 views
Rick Langley
Published 13 days ago |

Canada is leading the way for the World Economic Forum's mass suicide campaign. Many in pain are being recommended to the service known as MAID to end their lives rather than coexist with the self proclaimed deities leading the world into the hellscape of a fourth industrial revolution.The public must completely awaken. Whether they know it or not, humanity has been targeted for extermination.

Keywords
globalistspushmass suicidekeep prayingwe will wingod is realhave hope

