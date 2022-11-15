Globalists Push Mass Suicide

Canada is leading the way for the World Economic Forum's mass suicide campaign. Many in pain are being recommended to the service known as MAID to end their lives rather than coexist with the self proclaimed deities leading the world into the hellscape of a fourth industrial revolution.The public must completely awaken. Whether they know it or not, humanity has been targeted for extermination.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.