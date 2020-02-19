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NCOV LEAKED VIDEO. ARE THEY OUTRIGHT EXECUTING SUSPECTED NCOV PATIENTS IN WUHAN?
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11540 views • February 19, 2020
Imagine THIS in America!!! Near 2:30 minute mark and on - what is happening? Executions? It's starting to look more and more like, "Prepare or die, America!"
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