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Great Divide Hoss and Huss Brewing Oktoberfest Marzens' Oktoberfests '21pt 2 4.0/5 for both
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10 views • September 15, 2021
Today we look at 2 more for the Oktoberfest '21 series. I misspoke they just dont drink the marzens as the dominant brews at the festivals anymore.
These 2 breweries are as solid as they come and the brews are just as expected. One caveat, if you want to drink these be sure to let them warm up a bit, they really pop around 58-60 F.
Thanks for coming by and putting some eyes on the work. I'd appreciate it if you like, shared and reminded the vid if you enjoyed it and help grow the channel.
From Pima, Sancho and I many thanks and be the Big 3 folks
Prost !
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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These 2 breweries are as solid as they come and the brews are just as expected. One caveat, if you want to drink these be sure to let them warm up a bit, they really pop around 58-60 F.
Thanks for coming by and putting some eyes on the work. I'd appreciate it if you like, shared and reminded the vid if you enjoyed it and help grow the channel.
From Pima, Sancho and I many thanks and be the Big 3 folks
Prost !
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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