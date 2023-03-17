Nicole：I'm One Of The GTV Investors. We're Not Victims Of Miles Guo. We're Victims Of The SEC, DOJ, And FBIThat Have Been Weaponized By The CCP!

https://gettr.com/post/p2blkuwee93
"There's No Truth At All To The Allegations. It's All A Bunch Of Lies. I'm One Of The GTV Investors. We're Not Victims Of Miles Guo. We're Victims Of The SEC, DOJ, And FBIThat Have Been Weaponized By The CCP!"
Nicole (@Nicole7749) with Grant Stinchfield (@stinchfield1776) tonight discussing the latest development in the evil CCP's weaponization of U.S. federal government agencies.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.