As Biden and Germany sends tanks to Ukraine, we are getting closer to nuclear WORLD WAR 3
58 views
SHOWINGTHETRUTH
Published a day ago |

Russia Issues Urgent Nuclear War Warning as Doomsday Clock Moves Closest Ever to Midnight, Prompting WHO to Urge Countries to Stockpile Medicines for “Nuclear Emergencies” On Tuesday, the Biden regime agreed to send Abrams tanks to Ukraine to fight the Russian military. This means the US will be forced to send men and women to operate the tanks and perform maintenance. It is the Biden regime’s attempt to escalate the war in Ukraine. Less than 24 hours later, Germany announced they would be sending Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Now, the possibility of NUCLEAR WAR is closer to all of us than ever before! God have mercy on all of us

Keywords
bidengermanytanks

