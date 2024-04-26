Create New Account
Gaza Families Searching Through Their Destroyed Homes Israel Gaza War
channel image
alltheworldsastage
914 Subscribers
19 views
Published 14 hours ago

Gaza Families Searching Through Their Destroyed Homes Israel Gaza War

وصفات سهام هوم Siham recipes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GKjWuRGdupQ


شو الي صار معنا فجأة ! ما تخيلت بيوم هيك يصير 😭 هنا غزة

What happened to us suddenly! I never imagined a day like this would happen 😭 Here is Gaza


Keywords
israelpalestinegenocidegazaforeignpolicynatowarsukrainewarrussiawarwestbankpalestineisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarsgazastripmiddleeastwarspalestinewarsgazawar

