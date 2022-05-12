Loose Change 2nd Edition

What if...September 11th was not a surprise attack on America, but rather, a cold and calculated genocide by our own government? We were told that the twin towers were hit by commercial jetliners and subsequently brought down by jet fuel. We were told that the Pentagon was hit by a Boeing 757. We were told that flight 93 crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. We were told that nineteen Arabs from halfway across the globe, acting under orders from Osama Bin Laden, were responsible. What you will see here will prove without a shadow of a doubt that everything you know about 9/11 is a complete fabrication. Conspiracy theory? It's not a theory if you can prove it. Written and narrated by Dylan Avery, this film presents a rebuttal to the official version of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and the 9/11 Commission Report.