The George Orwell Free Speech Award for Alfred & Monika Schaefer - Part 2 of 2

Part 2 of 2. Monika completes her speech from Part 1. The Canadian Association for Free Expression (CAFE) Forum Proudly Presents the 2022 George Orwell Free Speech Award to Monika Schaefer & Alfred Schaefer

Political Prisoners in Germany, She Former, He, released July 1 after four years, for Expressing Doubts About the Hollywood Version of WW II.

*Presentation by Paul Fromm, Director of CAFE. Website http://cafe.nfshost.com/

* Remarks by Brian Ruhe of Truth & Justice for Germans, and Frank Raymond

* Talk by Monika Schaefer

Vancouver, BC, Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Paul Fromm of CAFE gives the history of the George Orwell Free Speech Award. An award created by Canadian's Battling Barrister, Doug Christie. Paul presented the award to Monika. After receiving her award, Monika Schaefer shares some of her experiences and insights as an advocate for free speech. Alfred also joined us by Skype from Germany and gave a speech.

See: https://truthandjusticeforgermans.com/

A big thank you to Diane Chase for video editing.









