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THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Episode #1853 - Tuesday - March 24, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link:https://youtu.be/TX7dV1cnkK8
Cincinnati Planned Parenthood Still Performing Abortions In Violation of Ohio AG's Order #1853 6PM
Despite a state health order banning non-essential procedures during the coronavirus health emergency, Ohio abortion clinics remained open last week. But after receiving complaints, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost ordered two of them to follow Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton’s orders. Cincinnati Planned Parenthood Still Performing Abortions In Violation of Ohio AG’s Order – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/qG1R30qsrh7
Guest: Cyrus A. Parsa is the founder and CEO of The AI Organization and Loyal Guardian Security, and the author of "Artificial Intelligence Dangers to Humanity." He has investigated more than 1,000 AI, robotics, bio-metric, cybernetic, 5G & Big Tech Companies. He is also an expert in China-Iran affairs, with a B.S in International Security and Masters in Homeland Security. Cyrus warned about a bio-disease from China months before the coronavirus outbreak, with the publication of "AI, Trump, China & the Weaponization of Robotics with 5G and Artificial Intelligence Dangers to Humanity. https://theaiorganization.com/ https://cyrusaparsa.selz.com/item/artificial-intelligence-dangers-to-humanity
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