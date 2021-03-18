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CHP Talks: Joseph Ben-Ami Discusses Pipelines, Oil Prices and the Latest on the We Scandal
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65 views • March 18, 2021
March 18, 2021: Rod and Peter speak with one of Canada’s leading conservative voices, Mr. Joseph Ben-Ami. Their discussion range over the Line 5 Pipeline dispute, the ongoing saga of the WE Charity and its implications for the PM, the internal struggles of the CPC and the likelihood of a Spring Election.
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
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CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
Subscribe to our Brighteon Channel: http://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS.com: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
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